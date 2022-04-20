Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $225.24 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) will announce $225.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $224.96 million and the highest is $226.00 million. Silicon Laboratories reported sales of $255.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year sales of $986.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $978.74 million to $991.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 258.69%. The firm had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.67.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $135.09 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $120.15 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.58. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

