Zacks: Analysts Expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $297.94 Million

Brokerages expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) will post $297.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $292.90 million to $306.62 million. BJ’s Restaurants reported sales of $223.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $291.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.93 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 85,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants (Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.