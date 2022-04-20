Zacks: Analysts Expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.98 Million

Analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $130.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.80 million and the highest is $153.00 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $61.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year sales of $542.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $467.80 million to $685.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $573.37 million, with estimates ranging from $475.96 million to $684.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.66 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BSM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 144.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 18,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 79,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

