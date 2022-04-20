Zacks: Analysts Expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Analysts expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) to announce sales of $2.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the highest is $2.08 billion. Burlington Stores reported sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year sales of $9.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $11.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BURL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $292.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,031,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,452 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,223,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Burlington Stores by 30.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,930,000 after purchasing an additional 639,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $158,770,000.

BURL stock opened at $227.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.99. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $171.15 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

