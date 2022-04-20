Zacks: Analysts Expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.26. Genmab A/S posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $402.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.16 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 35.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $480.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 285.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMAB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.05. 20,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,461. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

