Zacks: Analysts Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:HGet Rating) will announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $978.91 million. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $438.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 148.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:HGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. Hyatt Hotels’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.77) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on H. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $99.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.53 and its 200 day moving average is $90.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 1.48. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10.

In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $279,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $282,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

