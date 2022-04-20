Zacks: Analysts Expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings. Kintara Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kintara Therapeutics.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51,144 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 225,902 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KTRA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.28. 14,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.85.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

