Zacks: Analysts Expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.96 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) to post $3.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.00 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $3.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year sales of $19.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $19.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.94 billion to $20.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $61.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.36. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 186,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 91.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 278,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,754,000 after acquiring an additional 117,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

