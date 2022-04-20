Zacks: Analysts Expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.77 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.84 billion and the lowest is $4.68 billion. Lincoln National posted sales of $4.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year sales of $19.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.71 billion to $19.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.91 billion to $19.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln National.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $67.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.97 and its 200 day moving average is $69.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $56.41 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln National (LNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.