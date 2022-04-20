Zacks: Analysts Expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to Post -$0.41 EPS

Brokerages expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) to announce ($0.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.36). PAR Technology posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PAR Technology.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

PAR stock opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.94. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $84.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PAR Technology by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

PAR Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.