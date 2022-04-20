Zacks: Analysts Expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $250.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) to post $250.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $244.29 million to $254.03 million. PRA Group reported sales of $289.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year sales of $977.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $930.75 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $965.27 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. PRA Group’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. PRA Group has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 53.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in PRA Group in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in PRA Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

