Zacks: Analysts Expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.10. RLJ Lodging Trust posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RLJ Lodging Trust.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on RLJ. StockNews.com lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 62,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 249,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,059. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.99%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust (Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.