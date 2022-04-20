Zacks: Analysts Expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to Post -$0.90 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.90) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.53). TPI Composites posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,700%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 71.53% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.62.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,650,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,696,000 after purchasing an additional 704,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,499,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,437,000 after purchasing an additional 596,792 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 753,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 588,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after purchasing an additional 462,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 20.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,382,000 after acquiring an additional 421,098 shares during the last quarter.

TPI Composites stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.62. 33,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,199. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $470.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.55. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $59.63.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

