Zacks: Analysts Expect Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) to Post -$0.34 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.31). Virgin Galactic reported earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPCE has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

SPCE opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $57.51. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 25.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,458,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth about $20,571,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 317.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,004,000 after buying an additional 1,292,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,718,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the third quarter valued at about $24,989,000. 40.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

