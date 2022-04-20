Zacks: Analysts Expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $424.88 Million

Equities analysts expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) to report sales of $424.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $415.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $434.00 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $448.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.53. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 949.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $92.57 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $65.66 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.42 and its 200-day moving average is $93.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

