Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $738.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) will post sales of $738.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $737.96 million to $739.60 million. Avaya reported sales of $738.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avaya.
Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.59 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.
Shares of AVYA stock opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. Avaya has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $30.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.50.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVYA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Avaya by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth $204,000.
Avaya Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.
