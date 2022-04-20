Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) will post $1.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands posted sales of $987.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year sales of $4.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 177.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

BLMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.58.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $32.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

