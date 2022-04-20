Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

BCLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Dawson James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,851. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of -0.04. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCLI. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 233,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 185.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 172,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 111,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. 14.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

