Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.52 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) will report sales of $12.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.13 billion. Delta Air Lines reported sales of $7.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year sales of $45.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.51 billion to $48.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $50.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.50 billion to $55.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.55) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.47.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAL opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $48.54.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

