Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for iSun’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). iSun reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iSun will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow iSun.

ISUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of iSun in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut iSun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ ISUN opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.83. iSun has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $43.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iSun by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iSun in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iSun by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iSun in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iSun by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 9,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

