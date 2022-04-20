Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Omega Healthcare Investors posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,242,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,115,000 after purchasing an additional 100,132 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,359,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,646,000 after buying an additional 36,454 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,397,000 after acquiring an additional 43,836 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,796,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,498,000 after acquiring an additional 56,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.73. The stock had a trading volume of 142,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,167. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.78. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $26.43 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.41%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors (Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.