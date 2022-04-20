Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Option Care Health reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 750%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $927.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.68 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

OPCH traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.52. 767,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,302. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $30.32.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $163,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $461,460. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

