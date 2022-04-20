Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.97 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PG&E’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.03 billion. PG&E posted sales of $4.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PG&E will report full-year sales of $21.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.88 billion to $21.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $22.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.42 billion to $22.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PG&E.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

PCG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.33. PG&E has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $722,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,032,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCG. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 141.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 500,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 293,413 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 26.0% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 8.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 27,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in PG&E by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 153,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 37,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

