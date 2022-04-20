Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.09). PolarityTE posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PolarityTE.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 116.16% and a negative net margin of 321.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

PTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded PolarityTE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

PTE opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. PolarityTE has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in PolarityTE during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PolarityTE by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in PolarityTE by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50,236 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE Company Profile (Get Rating)

PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PolarityTE (PTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.