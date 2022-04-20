Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) to post sales of $113.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.79 million to $114.20 million. Qualys posted sales of $96.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $484.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.49 million to $485.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $567.43 million, with estimates ranging from $549.80 million to $598.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QLYS. Wolfe Research began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $1,001,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,265,337.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,004. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after buying an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QLYS stock opened at $146.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.33. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 0.76. Qualys has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $150.10.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

