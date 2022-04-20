Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $265.41 Million

Equities analysts expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) to report $265.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $268.45 million and the lowest is $262.37 million. Strategic Education posted sales of $290.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

STRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

In other Strategic Education news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $320,534.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 13,001 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.24 per share, for a total transaction of $783,180.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,837,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $221,942,000 after buying an additional 89,811 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,947,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,672,000 after purchasing an additional 426,776 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,119,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,738,000 after purchasing an additional 100,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Strategic Education by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 833,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,235,000 after buying an additional 35,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Strategic Education by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,054,000 after buying an additional 88,921 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRA opened at $72.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.93 and its 200-day moving average is $61.44. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $87.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.80%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

