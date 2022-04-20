Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) will announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.18. Trade Desk reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,778,114. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,903,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 56,579.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 851.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,490,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,889,305,000 after buying an additional 1,269,992 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTD traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.70. The stock had a trading volume of 233,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395,187. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.14. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.56, a P/E/G ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.14.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

