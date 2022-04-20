Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $7.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.93 billion and the highest is $7.36 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $28.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.19 billion to $28.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $29.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.41 billion to $29.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNFI. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. CL King assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $84,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $4,677,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 659.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 46,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

