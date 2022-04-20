Zacks: Brokerages Expect ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) will report $65.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.70 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $54.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $294.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $292.20 million to $295.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $347.85 million, with estimates ranging from $347.80 million to $347.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

In other news, Director Patrick D. Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani purchased 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 17,224 shares of company stock worth $477,083. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 85,346 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,124,000. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 450,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after buying an additional 70,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 59,862 shares in the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.18. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $60.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.