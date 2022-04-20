Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to Post $1.81 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86. Cambridge Bancorp posted earnings of $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 773.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 51.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CATC opened at $83.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $582.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.52. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $78.39 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.61 and a 200-day moving average of $88.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

