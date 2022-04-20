Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Will Post Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $1.86. Cambridge Bancorp reported earnings of $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 30.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 107.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CATC opened at $83.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.52. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $78.39 and a 52-week high of $97.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.61 and a 200 day moving average of $88.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

