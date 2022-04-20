Zacks: Brokerages Expect DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). DigitalBridge Group reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DigitalBridge Group.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $255.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. DigitalBridge Group’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DBRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

NYSE DBRG traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 80,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. DigitalBridge Group has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group (Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DigitalBridge Group (DBRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.