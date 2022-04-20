Zacks: Brokerages Expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Las Vegas Sands reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $6.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.69 billion to $10.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

LVS opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $62.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 877 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.