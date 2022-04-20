Zacks: Brokerages Expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Livent reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.47 million. Livent had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LTHM shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

LTHM opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,302.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.03. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Livent by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Livent by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

