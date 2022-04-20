Zacks: Brokerages Expect LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Brokerages expect LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) to report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LiveRamp’s earnings. LiveRamp posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LiveRamp will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LiveRamp.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $140.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RAMP. TheStreet lowered LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

LiveRamp stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -70.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.94. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

In related news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $188,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 27.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 278,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 60,306 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 23.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 46,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth $30,011,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in LiveRamp by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 188,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after buying an additional 133,924 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiveRamp (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveRamp (RAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.