Zacks: Brokerages Expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. NCR posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year sales of $8.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $8.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. NCR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. NCR’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NCR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NCR by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $453,862,000 after acquiring an additional 658,058 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,631,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,243,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $241,988,000 after purchasing an additional 764,122 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,423,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,041,000 after buying an additional 2,668,255 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NCR by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,517,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $181,618,000 after buying an additional 115,857 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.31 and a beta of 1.62.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

