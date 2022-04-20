Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to Announce $2.39 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.94. Ovintiv reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 117.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year earnings of $10.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $12.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $11.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ovintiv.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OVV. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 3.36. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.24%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth $3,797,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 532.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 820.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 116,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 103,887 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $1,243,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

