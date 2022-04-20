Zacks: Brokerages Expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Raytheon Technologies posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.36.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 66,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 52,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 22.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,831,000 after purchasing an additional 127,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $104.55 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $76.07 and a 1-year high of $105.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $155.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

