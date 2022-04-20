Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $957.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) will announce sales of $957.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $954.20 million and the highest is $963.00 million. Sensata Technologies posted sales of $942.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ST shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,281,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 492,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,969,000 after buying an additional 370,869 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $724,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $100,615,000. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ST opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.83. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

