Zacks: Brokerages Expect SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) will announce sales of $75.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.00 million and the highest is $75.01 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full year sales of $373.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $368.32 million to $388.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $548.28 million, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $624.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SentinelOne.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS.

S has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

NYSE S opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.66.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,008,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $34,634,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $2,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,684,989 shares of company stock worth $60,291,229 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 101,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 262.7% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 94,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 68,368 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

