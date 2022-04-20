Zacks: Brokerages Expect Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) to Announce -$0.62 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) will report ($0.62) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Silence Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Silence Therapeutics.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLN. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

SLN traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $15.72. 5,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,618. Silence Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 3,472,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,380 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,715,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,156,000. Finally, Consonance Capital Management LP raised its position in Silence Therapeutics by 324.1% during the fourth quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 758,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after acquiring an additional 579,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silence Therapeutics (SLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.