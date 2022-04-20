Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.82 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) will post $162.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.06 million to $165.00 million. Spirit Realty Capital reported sales of $134.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $681.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $630.13 million to $695.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $762.12 million, with estimates ranging from $636.79 million to $795.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

In related news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

SRC opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.02. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $43.65 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 187.50%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

