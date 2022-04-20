Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.57 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $29.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tritium DCFC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.70 million and the highest is $40.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tritium DCFC will report full-year sales of $152.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $170.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $296.77 million, with estimates ranging from $201.30 million to $359.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tritium DCFC.

DCFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ DCFC opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60. Tritium DCFC has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, Australia, and the Netherlands. The company provides approximately 3.6 million high-power charging sessions. It also provides CAN ethernet bridge products. The company serves to retail and hospitality, workplaces, and dealerships.

