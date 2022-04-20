Zacks: Brokerages Expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $415.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) to report sales of $415.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $425.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $399.87 million. Triumph Group reported sales of $466.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $319.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 128.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 92,368 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Triumph Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.85. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

