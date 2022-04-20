Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) to Sell

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. First Financial Northwest has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $154.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 245.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in First Financial Northwest by 6.8% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. 49.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

