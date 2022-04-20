Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) to Hold

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on LSCC. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 76.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.02. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,686 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $262,837.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $49,303.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,433,759 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,893,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,380,000 after buying an additional 206,734 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $644,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

