Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) to Sell

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

NASDAQ:LUCD opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30. Lucid Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

