Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) to Sell

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. provides mercury capture systems and technologies to power plants and coal-burning units primarily in the United States and Canada. Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is headquartered in Worthington, Ohio. “

Shares of MEEC opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Midwest Energy Emissions ( OTCMKTS:MEEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Midwest Energy Emissions will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry worldwide. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control, providing solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.

