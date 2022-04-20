Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nucor (NYSE:NUE) to Hold

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $180.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.16% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimate for Nucor for the first quarter of 2022 have been going down over the past month. The company is committed to expand its production capabilities and grow its business through strategic acquisitions. It is boosting capacity through a number of growth projects. Nucor is also seeing strong momentum in the non-residential construction market. It is also seeing strong demand in the heavy equipment market. The company also remains focused on achieving greater penetration in automotive. Higher steel prices due to tight supply and higher end-market demand should also drive its margins. However, the company faces challenges from higher input costs due to supply constraints and margin headwinds in the steel mill unit. Its high debt level is another concern. The steel industry is also reeling under oversupply.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NUE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

NUE traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.56. 74,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,429,431. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.92. Nucor has a 52-week low of $75.60 and a 52-week high of $172.27. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

