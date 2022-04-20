Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) to Sell

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PLL. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.29.

PLL stock opened at $75.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.65. Piedmont Lithium has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $79.99.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $33,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.78 per share, with a total value of $109,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 337.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,446 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 234,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 1,477.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,420 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after buying an additional 135,267 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 772.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,816 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 98,120 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 134,136 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after buying an additional 89,986 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,056,000. 15.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

